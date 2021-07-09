Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Trends, Strategies, Market Size, split by Region and Forecast Growth to 2025 – Quintiles, ICON, PAREXEL, Covance

The regulatory affairs outsourcing market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 4.88 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 12.3%.

Outsourcing is an integral part of any pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ value chain during the phase of research and development. A significant rise in clinical studies conducted in emerging economies has fueled the demand for outsourcing activities in regulatory services, providing a healthy platform for this industry growth. Regions such as Asia-Pacific offers a cost-effective environment for conducting drug development studies. For instance, countries such as China and India provide lower costs for clinical trials. Cost for conducting studies in these regions are 25% to 40% lower than that of the U.S. and European countries.

In terms of services, the market is divided into Regulatory Writing & Publishing, Regulatory Consulting, Clinical Trial & Product Registration, Legal Representation, and others. In 2017, regulatory writing and publishing segment captured the highest share, USD 1.6 billion during the same year. In addition, product registration segment is considered to show robust growth during the study period. Midsized and small-scale players are approaching clinical research organizations (CROs) for product registration and drug development needs since they do not have an established regulatory affairs department for international markets, driving this segment to great extent.

Asia Pacific region is considered to be the fastest growing, at a 15.2% CAGR versus North America’s 10.8% from 2017 to 2025. This region is accounted for the largest share of the total market as it is well positioned to become a preferred destination for pharmaceutical studies. Attractive traits such as large patient pool, speedy recruitment, high-quality infrastructure and cost-effectiveness support the regional growth significantly. On contrary, North America captured 20.98% share of the overall market. Drug approval procedures are becoming more stringent and time-consuming in this regions. On other side, pharmaceutical industries are aimed to receive product approvals at the first attempt to gain higher shares. Thereby, companies are required to outsource their regulatory affairs in emerging regions which will pull back the growth of this industry in developed regions.

Key players such as Quintiles Transnational, ICON plc, Pharmaceutical Product Development, PAREXEL International, and Covance, Inc. are profiled extensively. Collectively, these players accounted for more than 50% share of the total market revenue. Global players have realized that timely marketing and clinical approvals from government bodies are the key parameters in drug development. Therefore, companies either strengthen their in-house regulatory department or outsource this process to the consulting firms. It has been noticed that industries are mainly focusing on their core competencies and outsourcing non-core functions to increase their productivity and operational efficiency, supporting the industry growth.

