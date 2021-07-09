Rice Seeds Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by 2027 With KEY Players Such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Guard Rice Mills.,Kaveri Seed Co Ltd,Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co.

The Rice Seeds market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Rice Seeds market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

Rice is the seed of the grass species Oryza Sativa or Oryza glaberrima. It is a type of grain which is the most widely consumed staple food in significant parts of the world. Rice is grown in warm parts of the world, mainly northern Italy, Africa, Asia, and the west coast of North America. Rice provides up to half of the dietary caloric supply for millions living in poverty in Asia. As part of the diet, rice is considered a carbohydrate. It is an excellent source for essential vitamins and minerals such as Vitamins B1, B3, B5, folate, iron, copper, manganese, and selenium.

Leading Rice Seeds Market Players: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Guard Rice Mills.,Kaveri Seed Co Ltd,Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co.,Nuziveedu Seeds,Rallis India Limited,Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd.,SL Agritech Corporation,Syngenta AG,UPL Advanta

The global rice seed market is segmented on the basis of type, hybridization technique, treatment and grain size. Based on type, the market is segmented into open-pollinated varieties (OPV) and hybrids. On the basis of the hybridization technique the market is segmented into two-line system and three-line system. On the basis of the treatment the market is segmented into treated and untreated. On the basis of the grain size the market is segmented into long grains, medium-sized grains and short grains.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global rice seed market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The rice seed market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

