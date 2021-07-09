Rich Communication Services Market SWOT Analysis by 2025 with Top Players – Mavenir, Huawei Technologies, D2 Technologies, LG Uplus Corp, Vodafone Group, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Genband, Ericsson AB, Acme Packet and Summit Tech

New Report on “Worldwide Rich Communication Services Market” added to theinsightpartners.com database. The Industry Report Provide analysis and assessment of the present profitability.

Rich Communication Services (RCSs) is considered as a next advancement of SMS having more features such as sharing location, group chats, read receipts, notification of typing etc. It contains features of Whatsapp, Facebook messenger. Mainly a protocol between mobile-telephone operators and between phone and carrier which is intended to be successful than SMS. Major driver for the market is Interoperability between networks and commercial agreement between operators to access new service. Also, Enhanced user interface experience also contributed in the growth of RCSs Market.

Major factor acting as a restraint for RCSs market is high competition from already Over-the-top (OTT) established players such as Skype, line. Nevertheless, more features like plugin integration and app security are going to be launch very soon. Moe to it, launch of interactive advertisements which is a new revenue-generating services are going to provide revenue opportunity to operators which will definitely give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Rich Communication Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Rich Communication Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Rich Communication Services market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Mavenir

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

D2 Technologies Inc.

LG Uplus Corp

Vodafone Group

Nokia Solutions and Networks

Genband

Ericsson AB

Acme Packet (Oracle)

Summit Tech

The “Global Rich Communication Services Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Communication industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Rich Communication Services market with detailed market components, deployment type, deployment type, solutions, end-users and geography. The global Rich Communication Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Rich Communication Services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Rich Communication Services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Rich Communication Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Rich Communication Services market in these regions.

Also, key Rich Communication Services market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS )market

To analyze and forecast the global Rich Communication Services market on the basis of solution, technology, and vertical.

To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Rich Communication Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub – segmented across respective major countries.

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

To profiles key Rich Communication Services players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

