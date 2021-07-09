Rosin Ester market size will reach US$ 876.4 million by 2024 With a CAGR of 2.5% – Eastman, Xinsong Resin, DRT, Kraton Corporation, Robert Kraemer, Ingevity

According to this study, over the next five years the Rosin Ester market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 876.4 million by 2024, from US$ 794.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rosin Ester business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rosin Ester market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Rosin Ester value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Glycerol Ester

Pentaerythritol Ester

In 2018, Glycerol Ester accounted for a major share of 58.29% the global Rosin Esters market, this product segment is poised to reach 538.05 million USD by 2025 from 454.34 million USD in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adhesives

Inks and Coatings

Chewing Gum

Polymer Modification

Rosin esters are mainly used in the fields of adhesives, inks and coatings, accounting for 42.34% and 32.25% respectively. The remaining 25.41% is the market share of chewing gum,polymer modification and other.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Eastman

Xinsong Resin

DRT

Kraton Corporation

Robert Kraemer

Ingevity

Guangdong KOMO

Lawter

Wuzhou Sun Shine

Arakawa Chemical

Yinlong

Table of Contents:

Global Rosin Ester Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Rosin Ester by Manufacturers

4 Rosin Ester by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Rosin Ester Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Eastman

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.1.3 Eastman Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Eastman News

12.2 Xinsong Resin

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.2.3 Xinsong Resin Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Xinsong Resin News

12.3 DRT

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.3.3 DRT Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 DRT News

12.4 Kraton Corporation

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.4.3 Kraton Corporation Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kraton Corporation News

12.5 Robert Kraemer

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.5.3 Robert Kraemer Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Robert Kraemer News

12.6 Ingevity

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.6.3 Ingevity Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Ingevity News

12.7 Guangdong KOMO

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.7.3 Guangdong KOMO Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Guangdong KOMO News

12.8 Lawter

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.8.3 Lawter Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Lawter News

12.9 Wuzhou Sun Shine

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.9.3 Wuzhou Sun Shine Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Wuzhou Sun Shine News

12.10 Arakawa Chemical

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Rosin Ester Product Offered

12.10.3 Arakawa Chemical Rosin Ester Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Arakawa Chemical News

12.11 Yinlong

