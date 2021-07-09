Rosin Ester market size will reach US$ 876.4 million by 2024 With a CAGR of 2.5% – Eastman, Xinsong Resin, DRT, Kraton Corporation, Robert Kraemer, Ingevity
According to this study, over the next five years the Rosin Ester market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 876.4 million by 2024, from US$ 794.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rosin Ester business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rosin Ester market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Rosin Ester value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Glycerol Ester
Pentaerythritol Ester
In 2018, Glycerol Ester accounted for a major share of 58.29% the global Rosin Esters market, this product segment is poised to reach 538.05 million USD by 2025 from 454.34 million USD in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Adhesives
Inks and Coatings
Chewing Gum
Polymer Modification
Rosin esters are mainly used in the fields of adhesives, inks and coatings, accounting for 42.34% and 32.25% respectively. The remaining 25.41% is the market share of chewing gum,polymer modification and other.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Eastman
Xinsong Resin
DRT
Kraton Corporation
Robert Kraemer
Ingevity
Guangdong KOMO
Lawter
Wuzhou Sun Shine
Arakawa Chemical
Yinlong
