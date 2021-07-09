SaaS-based IT Security Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Top Key Players Like Cisco, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec, Alert Logic, Barracuda Networks, CA Technologies, CipherCloud, CYREN , Fortinet

The Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Report by tip stretches out accurate and descriptive details through the range of years 2019-2025. This Industry report comprises interior and outside exploration and bits of comprehension of SaaS-based IT Security Market.

Security as a Service is a computing model that is based on software as a service model which provides security services over the internet. It provides outsourcing of many of the administrative tasks of the organization such as log management, saving its time and money and allowing the organization to focus on the core competencies. Surging rates of cyber-crimes in various industries, thereby increasing the need for internet security, is fueling the growth of SaaS-based IT security market.

Adoption of cloud computing by organizations, for reducing the cost associated with managing IT infrastructure, is also driving the market of SaaS-based IT security market, however concerns related to data security can be a restraining factor in the market. The major trend in the market currently is organizations opting for integrated security suites, owing to the increasing complexity of network infrastructure.

The report aims to provide an overview of global SaaS-based IT Security market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current SaaS-based IT Security market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cisco

IBM

Intel Security

Symantec

Alert Logic

Barracuda Networks

CA Technologies

CipherCloud

CYREN

Fortinet

The “Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the billing services with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global SaaS-based IT Security market with detailed market segmentation by providers, billing type, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global SaaS-based IT Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

North America is one of the prominent regions in SaaS-based IT Security market which will contribute highest revenue globally owing to the massive transformation of region under the influence of internet and accessibility to various devices such as tablets, laptops and smart phones. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT infrastructure and will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for SaaS-based IT Security market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

