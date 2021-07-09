Salmon Products Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Salmon Products Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Salmon Products market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Salmon Products industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Salmon is the common name for several species of fish of the family Salmonidae (e.g. Atlantic salmon, Pacific salmon), while other species in the family are called trout (e.g. brown trout, seawater trout).

Although several of these species are available from both wild and farmed sources, most commercially available Atlantic salmon is farmed. Salmon live in the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific, as well as the Great Lakes (North America) and other land locked lakes. Typically, salmon are anadromous: they are born in fresh water, migrate to the ocean, then return to fresh water to reproduce. About 73% of the world’s salmon production is farmed. Farming takes place in large nets in sheltered waters such as fjords or bays. Most farmed salmon come from Norway, Chile, Scotland and Canada. Salmon is a popular food. Salmon consumption is considered to be healthy due to its high content of protein and Omega-3 fatty acids and it is also a good source of minerals and vitamins.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Marine Harvest

Labeyrie

Lerøy Seafood

Suempol

Thai Union Frozen Products (Meralliance)

Young’s Seafood

Salmar

Delpeyrat

Norvelita

Cooke Aquaculture

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

UBAGO GROUP MARE, S.L

Martiko

Multiexport Foods

Grieg Seafood

Gottfried Friedrichs

ACME Smoked Fish

Cermaq

Empresas Aquachile

Nova Sea

Nordlaks

Pesquera Los Fiordos

Seaborn AS

Coast Seafood AS

The Scottish Salmon Company

Segmentation by product type:

Whole Salmon

Fillet Salmon

Smoked Salmon

Other

Segmentation by application:

Food Service Sector

Retail Sector

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Salmon Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Salmon Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Salmon Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Salmon Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Salmon Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

