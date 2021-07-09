Silage Inoculants & Enzymes – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market is accounted for $422.45 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $655.37 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are growing livestock population, high demand for animal products and rising consumption of meat. However, unawareness of the benefits of silage is hampering market growth.

Silage inoculants consist of bacteria, which control fermentation process of the silage and supports better crop preservation. Fermentation of silage is a very uncontrollable process which leads to nutritional losses in the silage. A good quality of silage inoculants helps in efficient and faster fermentation. It results in minimum energy loss, low dry matter waste, and improved animal performance. Silage inoculants products are slowly gaining attention of consumers as it is a cost effective solution.Enzymes are commonly used either as an ingredient in silage inoculants or occasionally used alone as a silage additive.

On the basis of Application, Cereal crops are the dominant function and are the most common crops used for silage. Cereals should be harvested for silage before they complete maturity, as quality, especially protein content, is relatively low. By geography, North America is anticipated to grow during forecast period due to rising popularity of the processed corn silage.

Some of the key players in Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen A/S, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kemin Industries, Volac International Ltd., Addcon Group GmbH, Agri-King Inc., Biomin Holding GmbH, Lallemand Inc., Schaumann Bioenergy GmbH.

