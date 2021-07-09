Skincare Packaging Market Breakdown Data by Product Type, Business Type, End-User, and Key Countries, Forecast 2017-2026

Global Skincare Packaging is accounted for $13.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increased premiumization of skincare products and advancement in printing technology are some of the key factor driving market growth. However, the fluctuation in raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market.

The term skincare packaging is used for skincare containers which are also known as primary packaging and secondary packaging of fragrances and skincare products. Skincare products are substances intended for human cleansing, beautifying and promoting an enhanced appearance without altering the body’s structure or functions. Skincare packaging is standardized by an international norm set by the International Organization for Standardization and regulated by national or regional regulations such as those issued by the EU or the FDA. Marketers and manufacturers of cosmetic products must be compliant with these regulations to be able to market their cosmetic products in the corresponding areas of jurisdiction.

Based on material, the plastic segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Plastic remains as the most preferred material by the manufacturers in the overall market due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility and wide usage across various beauty applications. The Asia Pacific is mostly fuelled by the manufacturing industries. Use of skin lightening cosmetics produce is expected to increase in regions of Asia Pacific whereas use of anti-aging cosmetics will increase in India in the coming years. Emerging economies like China and India are anticipated to increase the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players profiled in the Skincare Packaging include ABC Packaging Ltd, Albea S.A., Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co Ltd, Amcor Limited, Aptar Group Inc, Coverpla S.A., Essel Propack Ltd, Fusion Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, HCP Packaging, HCT Group, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd, Quadpack Industries, Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co Ltd, RPC Group Plc, Saverglass sas, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Swallowfield Plc and The Packaging Company.

