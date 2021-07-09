Smart Education and Learning Market 2019 Emerging Technologies, Opportunity Assessment, Global Key Players and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Smart Education and Learning Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Smart Education and Learning Global Market – Overview

The forthcoming revolution in the education system is tend to replace traditional classroom and learning approaches. The execution of information technology is driving the smart education and learning market. Institutes are implementing advanced teaching techniques and tools which includes white boards, projectors and smart notebook. Execution of such technologies in classroom improves learning capability of students and provide them with a clear view about the subject. Coordination between hardware provider, software innovator and education material provider is making learning easy for students. The key driver of Smart Education and Learning Market is interactive displays hardware market and active learning. Increasing number of mobile learning applications and professional expertise with technology towards digital learning are anticipated to drive the smart education and learning market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Smart Education And Learning Market are – Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Blackboard (U.S.), Educomp (India), Cisco Systems Inc. ( U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), NIIT Limited (India), Pearson Plc. (U.K.) Desire2Learn (Canada), SumTotal System, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Technologies (Canada), Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Promethean Inc. (U.K.), Saba Software Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Smart Education and Learning Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by software: learning management system (LMS), learning content management system (LCMS), adaptive learning platform, assessment services, others

Segmentation by hardware : interactive white boards (WBS), interactive displays, interactive tables, student response systems

: interactive white boards (WBS), interactive displays, interactive tables, student response systems Segmentation by service : managed service, professional service

: managed service, professional service Segmentation by application : government, enterprise/business education, NGO’s and association, professional service, healthcare

: government, enterprise/business education, NGO’s and association, professional service, healthcare Segmentation by deployment : cloud, on-premise

: cloud, on-premise Segmentation by organization size: SME’s, large enterprises

size: SME’s, large enterprises Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Smart Education and Learning Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of smart education and learning market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for high-tech education is driving the market. North America to dominate the smart education and learning market. Asia‐Pacific and Middle East regions are expected to be the fastest growing market due to the higher adoption of smart education and learning methods in developing countries.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Educational Institutes

