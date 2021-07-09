Smartphone Display Market Size, Share, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Industry Outlook 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Smartphone Display Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Smartphone Display Market – Overview

Display plays important role in the smartphone hardware. Users can interact with the help of display screen. At current scenario, customer wants the product whose display as good as laptop, provides crisp text, high definition images, HD and blur-free video, enough brightness to see in outdoor conditions. Growing demand for smartphones and tablets drive the Smartphone Display Market. Owing to the lower cost of the smartphones there is huge demand for more technological improvements in smartphone due to feasibility of price to the customers.

There are mainly two types of touchscreen display named as capacitive display and resistive display. A resistive display is made up of two thin layers separated by a thin gap. These two layers of coating touch each other, and a voltage is passed which in turn is processed as a touch in a particular location. A capacitive touchscreen is made up of one insulating layer which is coated with transparent conductive material on the inside. TFT LCD units are the most commonly used displays across mobile phones. However, IPS LCD’s are better than TFT LCD with lower power consumption and wide viewing angles.

HD (High Definition) means Increase in display or visual resolution over previous display resolution. HD display means the display having 1280 x 720 pixels. HD resolution criteria is not dependant on the mobile screen size, the pixel measurement remains at 1280 x 720 for every type of phones.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of smartphone display are- Samsung (South Korea), Japan Display (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), LG (South Korea), Sharp corporation (Japan), Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan), Auo (Taiwan), Apple (U.S.), Motorola (U.S.), Tianma Microelectronics (China) among others.

Smartphone Display Market – Segmentation

On the basis of type , the market is segmented into capacitive, and resistive display screens

, the market is segmented into capacitive, and resistive display screens On the basis of display technology , the market is segmented into TFT-LCD, IPS-LCD, OLED, AMOLED and others

, the market is segmented into TFT-LCD, IPS-LCD, OLED, AMOLED and others On the basis on size , the market is segmented into 0-4 inches, 4-5 inches, 5-6 inches, and above 6 inches

, the market is segmented into 0-4 inches, 4-5 inches, 5-6 inches, and above 6 inches On the basis on resolution , 720 x 1280, 1920 x 1080, and others

, 720 x 1280, 1920 x 1080, and others On the basis of Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World

Smartphone Display Market – Regional Analysis

Regionally, the smartphone display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Asia Pacific region is dominating the smartphone display market and North America is expected to grow at fast rate during forecast period.

The growth in Asia Pacific region is dominated by China, Japan, and India owing to the presence of large number of smartphone manufacturing industries.

Due to the presence of big players in North America such as Apple, and Google, the market is expected to grow at a fast rate following Asia Pacific.

