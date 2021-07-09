SOC as a Service Market Growth Factors, Future Scope and Trends by Manufacturers: Proficio, BlackStratus, Thales e-Security, Cygilant, Alert Logic, Arctic Wolf Networks, Netmagic Solutions, ESDS Software Solution, AQM Technologies, Suma Soft
Global SOC as a Service Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024
This report studies the SOC as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the SOC as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SOC as a Service.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Proficio, BlackStratus, Thales e-Security, Cygilant, Alert Logic, Arctic Wolf Networks, Netmagic Solutions, ESDS Software Solution, AQM Technologies, Suma Soft
Market Segment by Type, covers
Prevention
Detection
Incident Response
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Retail
IT and Telecom
Logistics and Transportation
Manufacturing
Others
Table of Content:
1 SOC as a Service Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Proficio
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 SOC as a Service Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Proficio SOC as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 BlackStratus
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 SOC as a Service Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 BlackStratus SOC as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Thales e-Security
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 SOC as a Service Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Thales e-Security SOC as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Cygilant
3 Global SOC as a Service Market Competition, by Players
4 Global SOC as a Service Market Size by Regions
5 North America SOC as a Service Revenue by Countries
6 Europe SOC as a Service Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific SOC as a Service Revenue by Countries
8 South America SOC as a Service Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue SOC as a Service by Countries
10 Global SOC as a Service Market Segment by Type
11 Global SOC as a Service Market Segment by Application
12 Global SOC as a Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
