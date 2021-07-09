Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market 2019 by Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments for Rapid Growth by 2023

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market – Overview

The Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market was valued at USD 2,250.7 million in 2016 and is predicted to grow at low CAGR of 1.48% to reach USD 2,497.7 million by the end of 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market: Innophos Holding Inc., Tata Chemicals Ltd., ICL Performance Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd, Merck group, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Prayon S.A., Haifa Group, and TongVo Chemicals Limited.

Healthy growth in key end use industries such as household cleaning industry, food & beverages, industrial cleaning is the dominant driving factor identified in this market. According to the MRFR analysis, the Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market has shown sluggish growth over one and half decade. Restraining factors have greater impact over driving factors in this market which has led Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market to grow at a stagnant CAGR.

Segment Analysis

The Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market is segmented into application, end use, and region. Market segmentation based on application includes detergents, water treatment agents, food preservation, metal treatment, ceramic tiles, paints & dyeing, and others. Sodium Tripolyphosphte is used for cleaning purpose, therefore, its primary application is detergents which has dominated the global market. As of 2016, detergent application segment accounted for 26% of global shares growing at CAGR of 1.40%. Food preservation application was the dynamic segment and had registered at the highest CAGR of 1.72% due to food & beverages industrial growth.

Based on end use industries market has been segmented into household cleaning, food & beverages, industrial, agriculture, textile, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. Household cleaning industry held major share and emerged as global leader in Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market as of 2016. It is the major revenue generating segment as well and has generated overall revenue of USD 627.2 million growing at a CAGR of 1.24%.

Regional Analysis

The Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. According to the MRFR analysis, Asia Pacific was the most promising region in terms of production as well as consumption as of 2016. The region has accounted for the largest market share of 42% followed by North America at 24%. China is single handedly driving Asia Pacific STPP market by being the largest exporter across the globe.

After Asia Pacific, North America was the second largest market projected to surpass USD 590 million over during the forecast period. Growth in this region is highly credible to the booming food & beverage industry and it is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the years to come. Europe experienced drastic changes in term of regional consumption driven by policies regulated by the European Union on the excess use of phosphate in detergents. Strict government regulations along with supreme competition given by zeolite have restricted the growth of this region.

