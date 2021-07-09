Solid State Transformers Market , Growth, opportunities , Trends and Forecast 2027 | Alstom SA , Amantys Limited, Eaton ,General Electric

A unique combination of high-powered semiconductor components, high-frequency transformers, and control circuitry is a solid state transformer. Solid state transformers are also known as smart transformers. These transformers provide flexibility for controlling various power distribution networks and also facilitate the smooth conversion of AC to DC and DC to AC. The smart transformers are used in a broad range of applications that include power grid and electric industries, alternative power generation and traction locomotives. Post the commercialization of smart transformers, the market for these transformers has witnessed rapid adoptions globally in the energy industry vertical.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising demands for efficient power supply and low-cost electricity is one of the major factors driving the adoptions of solid state transformers market. In addition, the growing installations of renewable energy sources, as well as smart grids across the globe, is also driving the growth in solid state transformers market. Higher initial costs of implementations coupled with lack of expertise on solid state transformers would act as a major barrier to the growth of the market. Increasing application of solid state transformers in the data centers coupled with larger data center deployments across the globe is anticipated to provide steady opportunities to the players operating in the solid state transformers market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Solid State Transformers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Solid state transformers market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end-user, and geography. The global solid state transformers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Solid state transformers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global solid state transformers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the solid state transformers market is segmented into distribution solid state transformer, power solid state transformer, and traction solid state transformer. The solid state transformers market on the basis of the application is classified into alternative power generation, electric vehicle charging stations, power distribution, traction locomotives, and others. Based on end-user, the solid state transformers market is segmented into energy, transportation, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global solid state transformers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The solid state transformers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

