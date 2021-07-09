Sports Composites Market will reach US$ 3783 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.9% – Topkey, Teijin, Solvay, Toray Industries, Owens Corning, Lanxess
According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Composites market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3783 million by 2024, from US$ 3005.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Composites business.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Composites market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sports Composites value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Carbon Fiber
Glass Fiber
There are many different types of Sports Composites. The market can be segmented into: Carbon Fiber and Glass Fiber etc. Carbon Fiber is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 50.69% market share in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Golf Stick
Rackets
Bicycle
Hockey Stick
Skis & Snowboards
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Topkey
Teijin
Solvay
Toray Industries
Owens Corning
Lanxess
PolyOne
Mitsubishi Chemical
SGL Group
DuPont
Zhongfu Shenying
GW COMPOS
