Spunbond Nonwovens Market Breakdown Data by Product Type, Business Type, End-User, and Key Countries, Forecast 2017-2026

Global Spunbond Nonwovens market is accounted for $12.84 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $27.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. High demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwovens and rising consumption of spunbond nonwovens in the healthcare sector are some of the factors driving market growth. However, Fluctuations in the price of crude oil and stagnant development in the baby diaper segment in matured markets are the factors hindering the market growth. In addition, growing demand for geotextiles and investments in emerging countries of Asia pacific are providing ample of opportunities.

Spunbond nonwoven refers to porous flat sheets and fabrics like materials, made from molten plastic or plastic films or long fibers bonded together by hot-press. The spunbond nonwoven is different from other fibers, as they are not made by knitting or weaving and they do not need a conversion of fibers into yarn. Spunbond nonwoven has various properties, such as they are resistant to heat and chemical, porous, burst strength, elongation to break, and have gram per square meter (GSM) range from 10 to 150.

Based on Material, the polypropylene segment expected to witness the maximum demand due to low density and cost of these nonwovens. Moreover, polypropylene-based products offer excellent chemical resistance and hydrophobic properties. By Geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand for spunbond nonwovens in the Asia Pacific region. Availability of cheap labor and raw materials has resulted in making the Asia Pacific a preferred region for expansion by the various leading manufacturers across the globe.

Some of the key players profiled in the Spunbond Nonwovensmarket include are Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Fitesa S.A.,Schouw & Co, PF Nonwovens Group, Dowdupont, Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, Inc, Mogul, Kolon Industries, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Avgol Nonwovens, Radici Group, and Johns Manville Corporation.

