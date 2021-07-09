Synthetic Lubricants Market Breakdown Data by Product Type, Business Type, End-User, and Key Countries, Forecast 2017-2026

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market is accounted for $28.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as an increase in the automotive industry and Vehicle Park are propelling the market growth. However, the rise in demand for alternative fuels is restricting market growth. Advancements in synthetic lubricants technologies are creating ample opportunities for market growth.

Synthetic lubricants are composed of synthetic base oil, thickeners, and additives that provide oil lubricants and grease numerous performance advantages in comparison to the conventional mineral-based lubricants. Synthetic oil is a lubricant comprising of chemical products that are produced artificially. They are manufactured from chemically modified petroleum products and can be synthesized from various raw materials. It provides superior mechanical and chemical properties to those found in traditional mineral oils. Synthetic oil acts as a substitute for lubricant refined from petroleum when operating in extreme temperatures.

On the basis of Application, the engine oil segment is mainly driven by the growing automotive industry, which includes personal vehicles and high cargo transportation. Engine oil is mainly used in automobiles to reduce metal-to-metal contact and minimize overall friction and reduce damage. This dominance is also attributed to the rapid growth of the automotive industry, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in Synthetic Lubricants market include, DOW Chemical Company, Fuchs Group, Sinopec Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., British Petroleum (BP) PLC, Pennzoil, Total SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Exxonmobil Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Lubrizol Corporation, BP PLC, Lukoil, Chevron Corporation.

