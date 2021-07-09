Synthetic Rubber Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key PlayerBasell Polyolefins India, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours Eastman Chemical Company

The global synthetic rubber market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from rubber industries due to the growing usage of hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber. Furthermore, Increasing manufacturing of synthetic rubber for tyre industries due to its cost effective and other durable properties is likely to drive the demand for synthetic rubber in the coming years. However, high capital cost and high level of technical competency affecting prices of products which is projected to hinder the growth of synthetic rubber market. Likewise, development of synthetic rubber by using more bio-based feedstocks which are eco-friendly may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

Synthetic rubber is the artificial polymer which has very weak force of attraction and repulsion. The synthetic rubber is the large molecule which is obtained through synthesis of the petroleum byproducts. Synthetic rubber possess some unique physical characteristics such as resistant to oil and water, elastic and high durability. Some examples of synthetic rubbers are polychloroprene, polybutadiene, sbs rubber, silicone, etc. It is mainly used by construction, automotive, transportation and other end-use industries.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1.Basell Polyolefins India Pvt. Ltd.

2.Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

3.China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

4.DuPont de Nemours Inc.

5.Eastman Chemical Company

6.Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.Hexion Inc.

8.Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

9.Nova Chemicals Corporation

– Saudi Aramco

The global synthetic rubber market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the synthetic rubber market is segmented into, styrene butadiene rubber, ethylene propylenediene rubber, polyisoprene, polybutadiene rubber, other types. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, tire and tire component,non-tire automobile application, footwear, industrial goods and other applications.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume.

The global study on Synthetic Rubber Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

