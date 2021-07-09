Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Manufacturers: Automatic Data Processing, LLC, SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group, Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ceridian HCM

Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

A talent acquisition solutions is an integrated software suite. Talent acquisition is the process of finding and acquiring skilled human labor for organizational needs and to meet any labor requirement. When used in the context of the recruiting and HR profession, talent acquisition usually refers to the talent acquisition department or team within the Human Resources department.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Talent Acquisition Solutions.

This report studies the Talent Acquisition Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Talent Acquisition Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Automatic Data Processing, LLC, SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Kronos, Inc., Infor, IBM Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Paycom Software, Inc., Intuit, SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft), Sage, Epicor Software, Accenture, Workforce Software, Zenefits, Ramco Systems, EPAY Systems, PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Recruiting

Applicant Tracking & Evaluation

Onboarding

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

