Thailand MICE Market Size with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

The MICE industry is one of the key sectors that Thailand intends to develop in order to stimulate quality visitors both within the country and abroad. Thailand is one of the most important and popular MICE destination worldwide. Thailand is famous MICE destination due to its solid basic infrastructure, strategic location, developed transportation systems, international connectivity, a well-trained private sector, continual government support and sound regulations. Each year, it stages numerous meetings, seminars, and world-class exhibitions, and welcomes numerous visitors led by the world’s leading tour companies. Thailand has plans to develop more MICE-related amenities, especially convention centers and venues that can stage mega events, growing its capacity to serve an expanding market and rising demand for meetings, conventions and exhibitions.

It is forecasted that Thailand will attract more than 1.3 Million MICE travelers and generated nearly about US$ 4 Billion revenues by 2022.

Meetings are the most popular segment in the Thailand MICE Industry. Meetings controls a lion’s market share of around 75% for the year 2015 and it is expected to continue its dominance till 2022.

East Asia is the major source of MICE travelers in Thailand. East Asian countries representing XX% of all overseas MICE travelers. Europe and South Asia have shown its potential to become 2nd and 3rd popular MICE traveler’s region. The Americas is the fourth leading source market for Thailand MICE industry. It is predicted that East Asia will continue its #1 position in the Thailand MICE travelers by the year 2022.

In Thailand MICE traveler Inflow, China holds the highest share in 2015, and it is expected that China will maintain its position in the forecasting period. Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam hold the 2nd, 3rd and 4th best source countries for MICE traveler visits to Thailand.

In Thailand MICE traveler’s revenue, China contributed XX% share in 2015 and likely that China will be best country to generate the maximum revenue to the Thailand MICE industry. Other countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and India are also the important source countries for the Thailand MICE industry.

DPI Research report titled “Thailand MICE Industry & Forecast to 2022” provides detailed information on the Thailand MICE Industry. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of MICE travelers flows and revenue to Thailand. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Thailand MICE Industry has been detailed in the report. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and challenges of the Thailand MICE Industry.

Thailand MICE Industry have been analyzed from 4 viewpoints:

Thailand MICE Travelers Inflow, Revenue & Forecast – Regional Analysis (2012 – 2022) Thailand MICE Travelers Inflow, Revenue & Forecast – Country Wise Analysis (2012 – 2022) Thailand MICE Travelers Inflow, Revenue & Forecast – By Industry Analysis (2012 – 2022) Thailand MICE Industry – Growth Drivers & Challenges

Thailand MICE Industry & Forecast to 2022 – By Industry Analysis

Meetings Incentives Conventions Exhibitions

Thailand MICE Industry & Forecast to 2022 – By Regional Analysis

East Asia Europe The Americas South Asia Oceania Middle East Africa

Thailand MICE Industry & Forecast to 2022 – Countries Wise Analysis

Cambodia Indonesia Loas Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Vietnam China Hong Kong Japan Korea Taiwan France Germany Russia Italy United Kingdom USA Canada Brazil Bangladesh India Pakistan Sri Lanka Australia New Zealand Isreal UAE South Africa Other Countries

