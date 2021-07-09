Thick Film Resistors Market | Industry Size, Status and Top Players are TE Connectivity , KOA Speer Electronics, Panasonic , Vishay , Viking Tech

Thick Film Resistors are one of the most prolific part used in electronic and electrical devices which are characterized by a resistive layer of a ceramic base and which is produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate, and that paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxide. Thick film resistors can be made into chip resistors of various sizes for surface mount technology (SMT), or as part of custom thick-film hybrid networks, or even as part of a low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) part. Due to the advancement of technologies in various sector in the market along with an increasing focus in the smart city projects, it is expected that the Thick Film Resistors market will grow at a massive rate.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The factors driving Thick Film Resistors market are the rising demand for electronic circuits in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, robust technological advancements have increased the demand for high-performance electronic and electrical systems which is expected to fuel the demand for Thick Film Resistors market. Emerging adoption of 4G/5G networks has driven the demand for telecom equipment installed with thick film resistors, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Thick Film Resistors market.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. YAGEO Corporation

2. TE Connectivity

3. KOA Speer Electronics, INC.

4. Panasonic Corporation

5. Vishay

6. ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

7. Viking Tech Corporation

8. Murata Manufacturing Co. , Ltd.

9. TT Electronics

10. Bourns, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Thick Film Resistors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Thick Film Resistors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Thick Film Resistors market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Thick Film Resistors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Thick Film Resistors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Thick Film Resistors market is segmented on the basis of End-Use Industry and Type. Based on End-Use Industry, the market is segmented into Automotive, Electrical and Electronics and Telecommunication. On the basis of the Resistor Type the market is segmented into Thick Film Power Resistor and Shunt Resistor.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Thick Film Resistors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Thick Film Resistors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

