Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to Grow at Impressive Cagr during the forecast period 2019 to 2026

Unmanned Ground Vehicles work on a set of sensors which are used for tracking the background as well as sometimes are used in autonomous decision making process. It also parallely adapts to the unreliable surroundings for accomplishing the new and dangerous tasks.

According to Publisher, the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is accounted for $1.59 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing demand for reduced human intervention, growing demand for UGVs in the commercial, defense sectors and unreliable warfare tactics and rising operational efficiency. However, unpredictable external conditions and continuous power supply for UGVS are restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market include BAE Systems, Inc., Horiba Mira, Nexter Group, ICOR Technology Inc., Dok-Ing D.O.O., General Dynamics Corporation, Cobham PLC, Irobot, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mechatroniq Systems, Autonomous Solutions Inc., RE2 Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Robosoft, Qinetiq Group PLC., Aselsan A.S., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Armtrac Ltd, Clearpath Robotics Inc. and G-Nius.

Further the market is analyzed on the basis of segmentation By Mode of Operation, autonomous segment has significant market share during the forecast period owing to their capability of operating without any human intervention and autonomous UGVs is the future trend &many countries are investing in the development of autonomous troops for the army. By Geography, Asia-Pacific market is probable to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as India and China, have augmented their defense budgets and are investing in the expansion and procurement of advanced systems for military operations.

Thus the research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

