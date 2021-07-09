Vertical Lift Module Market is expected to grow at a Robust CAGR of 9.5% between 2019-2027 – Leading Players Hanel Storage Systems, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Lauyans and Co., Sapient Automation, SencorpWhite

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Vertical Lift Module Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global vertical lift module market is expected to reach US$ 1,667.6 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

VLM systems also play important role in robotics; where they are used to guide the autonomous robots called as ‘self-navigating robots’. Various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and electronics are pretty concerned about reducing labor intensive processes, increasing accuracy and speed for the task of storage and then retrieval of their products whenever required. VLMs are highly flexible and can be relocated. Also, one of the major benefit delivered by VLMs is enhancing worker’s productivity and pick accuracy by around 200 to 400 percent.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Hanel Storage Systems, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Lauyans and Co., Sapient Automation, SencorpWhite, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International, Effimat, Dexion, Modula, Weland Lagersystems AB, Ferretto Group Spa and ICAM SRL among others.

This report provides in depth study of “Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Industry report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 13.62% during the forecast period

Automotive sector end-user industry is leading the market for VLM and is expected to witness a growth rate of 9.42% from 2017 – 2025

Aerospace is one of the most critical industry of the world where precision and timing is quite essential. Proper storage and timely management of stocks, parts and tools are some of the major challenges faced by the industry. Security is another factor that prevails heavily in the aerospace industry. VLM offers proper management of storage, security and retrieval of tools as well as parts, leading towards the generation of VLM products from the industry.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

The report analyzes factors affecting Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions

