Warehouse Robotics Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 | Top Key Players – ABB , Fanuc , Kuka , Yaskawa Electric , Amazon, Yamaha Robotics

Warehouse Robotics Market is the deployment of robotics in the warehouse to perform functions such as pick-place, packaging, transportation, packaging, and palletizing. The integration of warehouse and robotics technology has helped ensure that there is accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency. The global warehouse robotics market was valued at $2,442 million in 2016. The warehouse robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% and is forecast to reach $5,186 million by 2023.

The global warehouse robotics market is largely driven by the increased demand for automation due to the prevailing competition in e-commerce, rise in the number of stock keeping units, and advancements in technology. However, the global warehouse robotics market is restrained by factors such as initial higher costs related to training & deployment, lack of awareness, the threat of job displacement, and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users.

Major Key Players of the Warehouse Robotics Market are:

ABB , Fanuc , Kuka , Yaskawa Electric , Amazon.com, Yamaha Robotics , Fetch Robotics, Locus Robotics , Omron Corporation , Honeywell International Inc. , Siemens AG.

The global warehouse robotics market is segmented based on the type of robot, function, end user, and geography. On the basis of the type of robot, it is classified into SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, mobile, cartesian, and stationery articulated robots. Mobile robots are the most dominant robot used in 2017, followed by articulated robots. Stationery articulated robots provide greater skill in performing tasks and have more degrees of freedom than any other robot. Stationery articulated robots and gantry robots will lose its dominance due to a surge in the use of mobile robots. The major factor for the surge in mobile robots is due to it being smart and autonomous. Stationery articulated robots are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% whereas mobile robots are expected to grow at 12.3% during the forecast period. The growth of these robots will be due to growth in the e-commerce, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive industry.

Major Types of Warehouse Robotics covered are:

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

Mobile Robots

Cartesian Robots

Stationery Articulated Robots

Major Applications of Warehouse Robotics covered are:

E-commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electrical

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Others.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Warehouse Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Warehouse Robotics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Warehouse Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Warehouse Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Warehouse Robotics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

