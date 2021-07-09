Wheel Flange Lubrication System market size will reach US$ 124.4 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 0.8% – Secheron Hasler, Futec Origin, REBS Zentralschmiertechnik, SKF, LB Foster, Baier & Koppel
According to this study, over the next five years the Wheel Flange Lubrication System market will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 124.4 million by 2024, from US$ 120.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheel Flange Lubrication System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wheel Flange Lubrication System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Wheel Flange Lubrication System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Solid Stick System
Spray System
In the sales market of wheel flange lubrication systems in 2018, the Solid Stick System accounted for 89.03% of the total sales, and the Spray System only accounted for 10.97%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
High Speed Trains
Freight Trains
Passenger Trains
Wheel Flange Lubrication System are mainly used in the fields of High Speed Trains, accounting for 73.58%. The remaining 26.42% is the market share of Freight Trains,Passenger Trains and others.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Secheron Hasler
Futec Origin
REBS Zentralschmiertechnik
SKF
LB Foster
Baier & Koppel
Rowe Hankins
Schunk
Mersen
Bijur Delimon International
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
