Wood Coatings Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 | Top Key Players – Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., PPG Industries, RPM International

Wood coatings market was valued at $7,800.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $11,985.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Wood coating is widely used in the protection and refinement of wood or wood made structures. It helps in increasing the product life. Moreover, the use of wood coating enhances the visual cues of wooden object, thereby helping in marketing of the product. Based on technology, the market is segmented into waterborne, conventional solid solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured and others. The conventional solid solvent borne coatings have higher demand owing to the low price and quick drying characteristics.

Increase in disposable income of consumers and improvement in standard of living in developing economies such as India and China are the key factors are fueling the demand for modern furniture, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for wood coatings. In addition, as the housing and real estate market is witnessing significant growth which is positively affecting the demand for joinery. Joinery includes cabinets and sidings. These factors are positively impacting the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Wood Coatings Market are:

Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., PPG Industries, RPM International , The Sherwin Williams Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Valspar Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Hempel A/S.

Major Types of Wood Coatings covered are:

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Nitrocellulose

Unsaturated Polyester

Others

Major Applications of Wood Coatings covered are:

Furniture

Cabinet

Siding

Flooring

Paneling

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Wood Coatings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Wood Coatings market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Wood Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Wood Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Wood Coatings industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

