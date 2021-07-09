Worldwide Adventure Tourism Market size will reach US$ 1593030 million by 2024 – G Adventures, REI Adventures, Travelopia, Intrepid Travel, Abercrombie & Kent Group, Natural Habitat Adventures

Adventure Tourism market will register a 18.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1593030 million by 2024, from US$ 808840 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Adventure Tourism business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Adventure Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Download a sample report https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012799462/sample

This study considers the Adventure Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Soft Adventure

Hard Adventure

On the basis of type, the Adventure Tourism market is segmented into soft adventure, and hard adventure. The soft adventure segment is account for the larger share of the global market,occupied 90%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Solo

Group

Family

Couples

Applications, included in this market are solo, group, family, couples. Couples is expected to account for the largest share of the global market ,occupied 41.7% in 2018.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

G Adventures

REI Adventures

Travelopia

Intrepid Travel

Abercrombie & Kent Group

Natural Habitat Adventures

Butterfield & Robinson

Mountain Travel Sobek

Austin Adventures

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Inquire for Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012799462/buying

Table of Contents:

Global Adventure Tourism Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Adventure Tourism by Players

4 Adventure Tourism by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Adventure Tourism Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 G Adventures

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.1.3 G Adventures Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 G Adventures News

11.2 REI Adventures

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.2.3 REI Adventures Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 REI Adventures News

11.3 Travelopia

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.3.3 Travelopia Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Travelopia News

11.4 Intrepid Travel

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.4.3 Intrepid Travel Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Intrepid Travel News

11.5 Abercrombie & Kent Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.5.3 Abercrombie & Kent Group Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Abercrombie & Kent Group News

11.6 Natural Habitat Adventures

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.6.3 Natural Habitat Adventures Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Natural Habitat Adventures News

11.7 Butterfield & Robinson

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.7.3 Butterfield & Robinson Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Butterfield & Robinson News

11.8 Mountain Travel Sobek

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.8.3 Mountain Travel Sobek Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mountain Travel Sobek News

11.9 Austin Adventures

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Adventure Tourism Product Offered

11.9.3 Austin Adventures Adventure Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Austin Adventures News

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]