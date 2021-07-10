Agriculture Testing Services Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, SGS, ALS, Polytest Lab and more…
Agriculture Testing Services Market
The expanse of agri-food industry points to growing need for high-value commodity quality assurance. With testing service providers stretching their capabilities from physical, chemical, and geo-chemical, to contaminant, microbial, and GMO (genetically modified organisms) testing, it is crystal clear that screening, testing, and inspection services will see healthy demand.
This report focuses on the global Agriculture Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Bureau Veritas
Eurofins Scientific
SGS
ALS
Polytest Laboratories
A&L Great Lakes Laboratories
AGQ Labs USA
Agri-Labs
AgroLab
TUV Nord
Waters Agricultural Laboratories
Akshar Analytical Laboratory & Research Center
JK Analytical Laboratory & Research Centre
Lilaba Analytical Laboratories
ITC Labs
Intertek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Off-Site Services
On-Site Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Farmers
Agricultural Consultant
Fertilizer Manufacturers
Research Bodies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agriculture Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agriculture Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
