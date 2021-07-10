Agro Textiles Market- Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2019 to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The Global Agro Textiles Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agro textiles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Crop protection is the major challenge in the agriculture industry, faced by farmers. The textile structures are used in the numerous forms in greenhouse, and shade house or poly house. These are also used in open fields to control environmental factors like water, temperature, and humidity. The agro textiles used in bird net windshield, sunscreen, hail protection net, mulch mat, and harvesting net. The agro textiles used to enhance the quality, higher yields fewer damages and bearable losses. Moreover, these textiles are used to classify the woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics applied for agricultural, horticulture & floriculture that uses covering livestock protection, shading, weed & insect control, and extension of the growing season.

The report also includes the profiles of key agro textiles manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the agro textiles market include, Tama, SRF Limited, Belton Industries, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Diatex, Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing)Co., Ltd., Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwoven Co., Ltd., Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, CAPATEX LTD, and B&V Agro Irrigation Co among others.

The report analyzes factors affecting agro textiles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the agro textiles market in these regions.

