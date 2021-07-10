Aircraft Leasing Market to achieve considerable growth | Industry analysis and forecast 2025

Global Aircraft Leasing Market valued approximately USD 44,879 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.78% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global aircraft leasing market are risings investment in aircraft leasing, surging number of organization opting for leasing of aircrafts, increase in the number of air passengers coupled with increase in volume of freight and advancement in aircraft and airport infrastructure in less developed countries.

Additionally, Strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors helps in boosting the growth of the market. The major restraining factor are escalating prices of crude oil, diminishing rates of leasing commercial aircrafts and volatility of fuel prices of global aircraft leasing market.

North America accounted the dominant share in the global Aircraft Leasing market due to U.S. commercial aviation industry is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market. Europe is also expected to acquire significant share of the global commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of low cost aircraft carriers. However, the Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period due to China is anticipated to be a potential center for commercial aircraft leasing with focus on regional and local players and easy aviation regulations over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The leading market player are:

AerCap

Air Lease Corporation

BOC Aviation

GECAS

BBAM

CIT Commercial Air

Aviation Capital Group

Boeing Capital Corporation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

International Lease Finance Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

