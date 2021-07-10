Anti-foaming Agents Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2023 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Clariant , Dow Corning Corporation , BASF , Ashland , Ecolab , Evonik Industries

Anti-foaming Agents Market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. Anti-foaming agents or defoamers are the additives meant for limiting or controlling foam generation as well as destroying the foam build up from a system. These work by adhering to the surface of foam bubbles, consequently thinning and destabilizing it, and finally resulting in bubble collapsing. Water based, oil based, and silicone based defoamers are some of the main types of anti-foaming agents apart from powder based, EO/PO based, alkyl poly acrylates, non-silicone defoamers, ester based, and others. These are used in in pulp & paper, oil & gas, paints & coatings, water treatment, food & beverages, detergents, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others including dyes & pigments, polymer & emulsions, pesticide formulations, starch & corrugation, agriculture, and more.

The global anti-foaming agent market is mainly driven by continuously expanding applications industries and increase in demand from emerging economies. Moreover, environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding release of effluents through different industries as well as control on VOC emissions is another factor supporting the market growth. However, limited awareness regarding the product and projected reverse trends is expected to hamper the market growth. Apart from that, innovations in composition and performance of defoamers is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Major Key Players of the Anti-foaming Agents Market are:

Clariant , Dow Corning Corporation , BASF , Ashland , Ecolab , Evonik Industries , Shin-Etsu Chemical Company , Kemira Oyj , Elementis , Wacker Chemie AG

The report segments the global anti-foaming agents market based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into water-based, oil-based, silicone-based, and others. By application, the market is classified into paper & pulp, oil & gas, paints & coatings, water treatment, food & beverages, detergents, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Anti-foaming Agents covered are:

Water Based

Oil Based

Silicone Based

Others

Major Applications of Anti-foaming Agents covered are:

Paper & Pulp

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Anti-foaming Agents consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Anti-foaming Agents market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Anti-foaming Agents manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Anti-foaming Agents with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Anti-foaming Agents industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

