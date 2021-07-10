Antifreeze Market 2019 – Growth Analysis, Increasing Demand, Future Outlook and Top Key Players KMCO LLC, CCI Corporation, SONAX, Recochem Corporation, OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES, LLC, Paras Lubricants Ltd., AMSOIL INC., and CRP Industries Inc. among others

The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, and geography. The Global Antifreeze Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antifreeze market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key antifreeze manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the antifreeze market include, Royal Dutch Shell plc, BASF SE, KMCO LLC, CCI Corporation, SONAX, Recochem Corporation, OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES, LLC, Paras Lubricants Ltd., AMSOIL INC., and CRP Industries Inc. among others.

Antifreeze or any other substances help to lower the freezing point of water to help to regulate the engine during extreme temperatures such as protecting a system from the ill effects of ice formation. An antifreeze is also known as, engine coolant which is made up of ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and methanol, added to the water in automobile cooling systems to prevent damage to radiators. The propylene glycol is also used in some foods and cosmetics.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the antifreeze market in the coming years, due to continuous investments in R&D for the development of efficient, cost effective, environment friendly & low toxic products, and the adverse cold weather conditions in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for passenger cars and light weight commercial vehicles in the region.

