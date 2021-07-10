Antimicrobial Additives Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2027 covered in a Latest Research

The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and end user, and geography. The Global Antimicrobial Additives Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antimicrobial additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key antimicrobial additives manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the antimicrobial additives market include, RTP Company, BASF SE, NanoBioMatters Industries S.L, Microban International, Ltd., Milliken Chemical, Momentive, A., Schulman, Inc., STERITOUCH LTD., Akzo Nobel N.V., and Clariant among others.

An antimicrobial additive is a specific solution which is infused into a product during the manufacturing process to kill, inhibit and prevent the growth of microorganisms including microbes, protozoans, bacteria and fungi. The antimicrobial additives can be manufactured into a wide range of materials including paints, plastics, coatings, textiles, ceramics, paper, and rubber. These additives help to enhance the performance of a surface by permanently reducing the negative effects of microbes that enables manufacturers to offer products that are cleaner and more hygienic to use.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antimicrobial additives market based on product, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antimicrobial additives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

