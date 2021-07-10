ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market by Component Type (Hardware and Software), Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), and End User (OEMs and Aftermarket): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025

GPS navigation systems is a system that uses numerous satellite signals to find a receiver’s position on earth. In-car navigation systems, the GPS antenna and GPS receiver serve to receive signals from these satellites, thereby facilitating vehicle tracking and positioning. These systems are used by various industries such as aviation, automobile, mining, agriculture, military, and others.

The rise in the number of vehicle sales is one of the major factors that drive the growth of the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market. Moreover, the integration of smartphones with in-vehicle systems (IVS) further fuels market growth. In addition, an increase in demand for traffic control, in turn, propel the market. However, the presence of substitutes to aftermarket navigation systems is the major factor that hinders market growth. In addition, the cost versus functionality given by these systems restrains the market. High penetration of wireless communication technology and the availability of advanced telecom infrastructure are expected to make way for different growth opportunities for the market.

The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market is segmented based on component type, vehicle type, end-user, and country. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The car type segment includes passenger and commercial. Based on end-user, the market is divided into OEMs and Aftermarket. Based on the country, the market is analyzed across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and rest of ASEAN.

Key players operating in this market are Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, TomTom International BV, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., JVC KENWOOD Corporation, Robert Bosch, Garmin Ltd., Sony Corporation, Denso Corporation, and Continental AG.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT TYPE

– Hardware

– Software

BY VEHICLE TYPE

– Passenger

– Commercial

BY END USER

– OEMs

– Aftermarket

BY COUNTRY

– Indonesia

– Thailand

– Malaysia

– Philippines

– Vietnam

– Rest of ASEAN Countries

