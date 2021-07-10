Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2023 and Top Key Players – Kingspan Groups , BASF , Huntsman Corporation , ITW Insulation Systems , Rockwool International

Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market was valued at $1,912,720 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,251,903 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. Cold insulation involves blending of two or more materials used to avoid heat loss or heat gain to conserve the valuable energy. These materials can protect the environment from greenhouse gasses. Cold insulation is used on cold surface for cold conservation or to avoid surface condensation, and maintain low temperatures for process control. This process is widely applicable in sectors such as chemicals, oil & gas, and refrigeration.

Growth in oil & gas industry, increase in environmental awareness, and rapid development in building & construction drive the Asia-Pacific cold insulation market. However, the market is restricted by the volatile nature of raw material prices. Nevertheless, the development of bio-based insulation materials presents numerous growth opportunities.

The Asia-Pacific cold insulation market is segmented based on type, application, and country. Based on type, it is divided into fiber glass, polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, phenolic foam, rubber, polyethylene foam, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into HVAC, chemicals, oil & gas, refrigeration, and others. Based on country, it is analyzed across China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Major Key Players of the Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market are:

Kingspan Groups , BASF , Huntsman Corporation , ITW Insulation Systems , Rockwool International , Covestro Ag (Bayer Material Science) , DowDuPont, Dongsung FineTec , Armacell International Holding , Nichias Corporation.

The Singapore cold insulation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period. This is attributed to its emergence as a hub for central laboratories in the Asia-Pacific region. Several global biomedical science players, such as Abbott, Amgen Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline are using the nation as their base. The emergence of the hub is attributed to its well-developed infrastructure, transparent regulations, and excellent connectivity.

Major Types of Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation covered are:

Fiber Glass

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Phenolic Foam

Rubber

Polyethylene Foam

Others

Major Applications of Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation covered are:

HVAC

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Refrigeration

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

