Asset Tracking Market Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players: Actsoft, ASAP Systems, Asset Panda, AT&T, CalAmp, Fleet Complete, Gigatrack, Microsoft, OnAsset Intelligence Oracle, Spireon, Sprint, Tenna, Trimble, Verizon
Asset Tracking Global Market Report 2019-2023
Asset tracking refers to the method of tracking physical assets, either by scanning barcode labels attached to the assets or by using tags using GPS, BLE or RFID which broadcast their location.
Advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Actsoft, ASAP Systems, Asset Panda, AT&T, CalAmp, Fleet Complete, Gigatrack, Microsoft, OnAsset Intelligence Oracle, Spireon, Sprint, Tenna, Trimble, Verizon, Zebra Technologies, SAP, Epicor Software, JDA Software, Stanley Black & Decker, Honeywell, Ubisense, Topcon, Datalogic, Mojix, Impinj, Sato, TomTom, IBM, Telit
Product Type Segmentation
M2M/IoT
Edge Computing
Smart Devices
Industry Segmentation
Aviation and Aerospace
Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking
Local and State Government
Manufacturing and Warehousing
Personal Vehicles
Table of Content:
Section 1 Asset Tracking Product Definition
Section 2 Global Asset Tracking Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Asset Tracking Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Asset Tracking Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Asset Tracking Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Asset Tracking Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Asset Tracking Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Asset Tracking Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Asset Tracking Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Asset Tracking Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Asset Tracking Cost of Production Analysis
