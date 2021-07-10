Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

Autoimmune diseases are diseases in which the patient’s immune system starts attacking the normal and healthy cells of the patient. The autoimmune disease diagnostics market consists of devices and procedures that help to diagnose whether the patient is suffering from an autoimmune disease and also the type of the autoimmune disease. Some of the different diagnostic methods used are autoantibody tests, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, antinuclear antibody tests, etc. Factors like growing incidence of autoimmune diseases and adoption of new technology are driving the growth of the market.

End Users

The end users of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are mainly hospitals, diagnostic centres and research laboratories. Availability of different types of products has helped expand the end user base of the market.

Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is the main growth factor for the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Improved access to healthcare has enabled greater number of people to avail of these products, hence expanding the market. Investment in research and adoption of new technology has helped in the development of innovative diagnostic methods with high accuracy and efficiency. Introduction of such products is expected to fuel further growth of the market. Another growth factor for the market is the increasing population of geriatric individuals who are naturally at a higher risk of suffering from autoimmune diseases. Support from the government in the form of subsidies may also help in the growth of the market.

The market also faces some restraints in the form of relatively low awareness about autoimmune diseases and high costs of the diagnostic processes. Low availability of skilled technicians and high incidence of false reports are other threats to the market. Another restraint is the high time required to obtain the results of the diagnostic processes. Hence, companies need to come up with more efficient and accurate diagnostic products to take advantage of the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market can be segmented on the basis of testing method, disease being targeted, end users, and geography. On the basis of testing method, the market can be segmented as autoantibody tests, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, antinuclear antibody tests, comprehensive metabolic panel, urinalysis, and others. On the basis of disease targeted, the market can be segmented as Rheumatoid arthritis, chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, Type 1 diabetes, Graves’ disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, etc. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic centres and research laboratories.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently North America accounts for the largest share of the market. However, there is considerable growth potential in the APAC region due to growing geriatric population and prevalence of diseases.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market are SQI Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abott Laboratories, Inova Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, and others.

https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market/10064873

