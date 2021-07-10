Autonomous Driving Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years to 2027| Continental, Daimler, Ford Motor, General Motors, Intel, NVIDIA, Tesla, Toyota Motor

Autonomous driving is a technology which is integrated into cars to make the vehicle fully controlled and automated. Through this technology, the car is capable of guiding itself and reduces the need for human intervention. Vehicles equipped with this aforementioned autonomous technology is also referred to as self-driving cars or driverless vehicles.

Increase in the production of automobiles and need to integrate technologies in an automobile is rising, which helps driving the growth of the autonomous driving market. Nevertheless, emergence to adopt smart and connected devices within automotive is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the autonomous driving market.

The prominent players in the Autonomous Driving Market include: Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volvo Car Corporation, Volkswagen Group

The reports cover key developments in the autonomous driving market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from autonomous driving market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for autonomous driving in the global market.

The global autonomous driving market is segmented on the basis of level of automation, component, and application. Based on level of automation, the autonomous driving market is segmented into level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4, and level 5. On the basis of component, the autonomous driving market is segmented into hardware and software. Further, the autonomous driving market is segmented on the basis of application into consumer, ride sharing, car sharing, and public transit.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global autonomous driving market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The autonomous driving market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the autonomous driving market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the autonomous driving in these regions.

