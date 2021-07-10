Biggest Innovation in Transplant Diagnostics Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends & Global Industry Analysis by 2027

Worldwide Transplant Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Transplant Diagnostics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Transplant Diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Transplant Diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Transplant Diagnostics players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe is recognized as a developed market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as, availability of large donor pool, increasing number of transplant procedures as well as government laws leading to a rise in the number of organ donations in the region.

The global transplant diagnostics market accounted to US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027.

Leading Transplant Diagnostics Market Players Include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, Omixon Inc. among others.

An exclusive Transplant Diagnostics market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Transplant Diagnostics Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Transplant Diagnostics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Transplant Diagnostics – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product & Services

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

By Type

Solid Organ Transplantation

Lung Transplantation Liver Transplantation Kidney Transplantation Heart Transplantation Other Solid Organ Transplantations



Soft Tissue Transplantation

Stem Cell Transplantation

By Technology

Molecular Assays

Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays



Next-Generation Sequencing Sanger Sequencing Other Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays



PCR-Based Molecular Assays



Real-Time PCR Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR Other PCR-Based Molecular Assays Non-Molecular Assays



By Application

Diagnostic Applications

Pre-Transplantation Diagnostics Post-Transplantation Diagnostics



Research Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Independent Reference Laboratories

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Transplant Diagnostics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Transplant Diagnostics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Transplant Diagnostics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

