Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Business Development Strategies 2017-2023 by Major Key Players – BASF , Biobag International , RKW Group , AEP Industries , Dow Chemical Company

Biodegradable mulch films are organic mulching materials derived from plants and animals, offering benefits such as weed control, maintenance of soil structure, and prevention of crops from soil contamination. The global biodegradable mulch film market was valued at $33,699 thousand in 2016, and is projected to reach $62,039 thousand by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Rapid growth of biodegradable mulch films market is driven by the harmful effects caused by use of inorganic mulching materials on the environment and stringent government regulations regarding the acceptance of gas emission level by inorganic mulching materials. However, high installation cost of biodegradable mulch film restricts the market growth. Nevertheless, growing global population, resulting in high demand for crop production is expected to offer growth opportunities for mulching technique.

Major Key Players of the Biodegradable Mulch Film Market are:

BASF , Biobag International , RKW Group , AEP Industries , Dow Chemical Company , British Polyethylene Industries , Armando Alvarez Group , Al-Pack Enterprises , Novamont , Xinfu Pharmaceutical

The global biodegradable mulch film market is segmented based on raw material type, crop type, and region. Based on raw material type, it is divided into starch, polylactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoate, and others. Fruits & vegetables, grains & oilseeds, and flowers & plants are the various crop types considered in this report. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Raw Material Type:

Starch

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others

By Crop Type:

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Biodegradable Mulch Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Biodegradable Mulch Film market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Biodegradable Mulch Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Biodegradable Mulch Film with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size

2.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biodegradable Mulch Film Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales by Product

4.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue by Product

4.3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Biodegradable Mulch Film industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

