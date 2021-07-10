Carrier SDN Market Growth Dynamics | by Key Vendors – VMWare, Juniper, ConteXtreme, Big Switch Networks, Cyan, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Ciena, Plexxi, Brocade

Software Defined Networking (SDN) is a technology that is used to manage the network and ease the network complexity. It separates the control and data plane so that the controller is separated out from the traditional infrastructure and can communicate with the switch through a north bound-south bound interface. Rising demand for SDN application and services due to increase in the number of connected devices and growing data traffic is one of the major driver for the growth of Carrier SDN market.

Demand for a better network connectivity with a higher bandwidth and increasing adoption of cloud services will drive the market in coming years whereas cyber security and limited knowledge of end-users can act as restraining factors in the market. Rising adoption of private clouds and innovative services by telecom operators will bring new opportunities in the carrier SDN market.

Key players profiled in the report include VMWare, Inc., Juniper, ConteXtreme, Big Switch Networks, Cyan, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Ciena, Plexxi, and Brocade.

The “Global Carrier SDN Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the carrier SDN industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global carrier SDN market with detailed market segmentation by application, medium and geography. The global carrier SDN market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global carrier SDN market based on medium and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall carrier SDN market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Carrier SDN Market Landscape

4 Carrier SDN Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Carrier SDN Market Analysis-Global

6 Carrier SDN Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Application

7 Carrier SDN Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Medium

8 Carrier SDN Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Carrier SDN Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 VMWare, Inc.

11.2 Juniper.

11.3 ConteXtreme

11.4 Big Switch Networks.

11.5 Cyan

11.6 Alcatel-Lucent.

11.7 Cisco Systems

11.8 Ciena.

11.9 Plexxi

11.10 Brocade.

12 Appendix

