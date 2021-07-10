Data Center UPS Market Illuminated by New Report – Vertiv, Delta Power, Eaton, ABB, AEG, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Gamatronic Electronic, Emerson

An uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is a system that is used for providing emergency power to a load in case of failure of main source. It acts as an interface between data center components and main power source in order to prevent damage due to voltage surges or power failure. Rising dependency for improved efficiency, reducing the environmental impact, and minimizing downtime are the factors that are fuelling the market growth.

The increasing trends towards cloud computing, need for data availability and virtualization are rising the market. The increasing use of online services by enterprises is one of the major drivers in this market. The need for data storage and safety is being generated due to the shift towards cloud computing. Price premium involved in UPS systems with high efficiency system is discouraging cost conscious end users to adapt new technological advancements. Whereas, Strong price competitiveness, and market maturity are restraining the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report include Vertiv Co., Delta Power Solutions, Eaton Corp., ABB, AEG, General Electric, Schneider Electric SA, Gamatronic Electronic Industries, Emerson Network Power Inc., and Toshiba Corp. among others.

The “Global Data Center UPS Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the data center UPS industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global data center UPS market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global data center UPS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data center UPS market based on technology, application and industry verticals. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Data center UPS market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Data Center UPS Market Landscape

4 Data Center UPS Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Data Center UPS Market Analysis- Global

6 Data Center UPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology

7 Data Center UPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Application

8 Data Center UPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Industry Vertical

9 Data Center UPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Data Center UPS Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Vertiv Co.

12.2 Delta Power Solutions

12.3 Eaton Corp.

12.4 ABB

12.5 AEG

12.6 General Electric.

12.7 Schneider Electric SA.

12.8 Gamatronic Electronic Industries

12.9 Emerson Network Power Inc.

12.10 Toshiba Corp.

13 Appendix

