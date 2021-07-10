Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Overview:

The market is expected to earn revenues worth USD 38.06 through the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 while achieving a CAGR of 7.95 percent approximately. The development of the market for dehydrated fruits & vegetables is accredited to several factors. Globally, the intake of functional beverages such as nutraceuticals has been growing at an escalated rate over the past few years. Mounting health concerns and changing lifestyle of consumers are the major factors accredited with the development of functional beverages, both in the advanced and emergent economies. Additionally, the growing demand for Superfruit powder is projected to positively influence the overall development of the dehydrated fruits & vegetable market. Superfruit juices are experiencing increased popularity among consumers currently. The demand and consumption of superfruit products has elevated due to diseases such as obesity, allergies, diabetes, and other chronic diseases which have intensified significantly in the last few years and have thus played a major role in enforcing the consumer’s sense of health consciousness. Apart from that, the rising use of Superfruit powders as an ingredient in foods, beverages, and pharmaceutical products is also boosting the market’s growth.

For Detailed Study |Get a Free Sample of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5516

Correspondingly, the demand of non-carbonated beverages is also intensifying gradually among consumers who favor buying naturally flavored beverages derived from fresh fruits and vegetables as they are rich in anti-oxidants which is estimated to additionally drive the development of dehydrated fruits & vegetables market in the coming future. Moreover, escalating disposable incomes of the consumers together with the rising urban middle class population is estimated to power the sales of ready to eat food products which is thought to be one of the key factors for the intensifying growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables in the emergent economies.

The market is expected to earn revenues worth USD 38.06 through the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 while achieving a CAGR of 7.95 percent approximately.

Food dehydration is among the earliest form of food preservation which involved carrying out the process with excessive use of salt while the fruits or vegetable dried out on a hot surface. As food dehydration removes the water content of the food items almost completely, it greatly enhances the shelf life of the products. The food also becomes significantly impervious to damage caused by bacteria, mold, etc. Food dehydrators are more commonly used in recent times to carry out the process of dehydration of fruits and vegetables. As the fruits & vegetables after dehydration become lighter and smaller due to the elimination of moisture they can be packaged and transported easily.

Leading Key Players:

DMH Ingredients (U.S.), FutureCeuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Kanegrade Limited (U.K), Saipro Biotech Private Limited (India), NutraDry (Australia), Paradise Fruits Solutions Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Activz LLC (U.S.), Baobab Foods, LLC (U.S.), Milne MicroDried (U.S), Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany).

Segmental Analysis:

The Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetable Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Type And Form Globally. The type basis of segmentation is consists of fruits & vegetables. Among the types, the fruits segment is likely to lead during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Fruits are further segmented into apricots, apples, bananas, pineapple, cherries, and others. Among the fruits, apricots are anticipated to develop at an increased growth rate of 8.06 percent in the course of the forecast period. Moreover, the vegetable segment is additionally segmented into onions, tomato, mushrooms, garlic, and others. The form basis of segmentation of the market comprises of granules, powder, and others. The powder segment is predicted to control a substantial market share in the dehydrated fruits & vegetable market globally through the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The market for dehydrated fruits and vegetables is segmented into regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North American region is anticipated to maintain its control through the forecast period. The North American region is likely to achieve USD 12.32 billion in revenue by the end of 2023 while expanding with a CAGR of 7.69 percent during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Development of the North American region is estimated to be motivated by several factors, one of which is the escalating growth of technological advancements in the dehydrated fruits and vegetables market in the North American region. Furthermore, the existence of key manufacturers in the North American region is expected to be one of the chief drivers for market growth. However, the Asia Pacific region is also estimated to increase at an accelerated pace during the forecast period.