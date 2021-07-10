E-Retail Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2027 | Top Key Players – Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com, Carrefour, Ebay, Flipkart Internet, Groupon, Otto Portland, Rakuten

With the growing advancement in technology, the customers are also switching from retail stores to e-retail shopping via mobile, tablets, and personal computers among others in a very convenient way at any time of the day. The growing urbanization and smart cities development have subsidized the changing lifestyle of an individual across the globe. The customers are, therefore changing their shopping pattern from traditional type to the e-retail. Thus, these factors are impacting positively on the growth of E-retail market on a global scenario.

The increasing penetration rate of smart devices and discounts, offers as well as a cash-on-delivery facility provided by the online retailers are the major drivers for the growth of E-retail market. The boosting governmental focus on e-retail policy and availability of products online at low in price as compared to retail stores is creating opportunities for the E-retail market in the coming years.

The prominent players in the E-retail Market include: Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Carrefour S.A., EBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Groupon, Otto Portland, Rakuten, Inc., Shop Direct, Zalando SE.

The reports cover key developments in the E-retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from E-retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-retail in the global market.

The global E-retail market is segmented on the type, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into business to business (B2B), and business to consumer (B2C). Similarly, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into consumer electronics, personal care, apparels, books, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

