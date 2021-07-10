Edge Computing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Key Players – AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation

Edge computing is a planned approach of computing for IoT environments, which provides IT resources such as computing power and storage capacity, to the data-producing devices and sensors. The data processing in edge computing takes place at the edge of the network, which further helps in reducing the low-latency problems. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others, have adopted edge computing solution to optimize their business operations through cost-effective and real-time analytics.

Increase in load on the cloud infrastructure globally and rise in a number of intelligent applications are the major factors driving the growth of the edge computing market. In addition, edge computing assists real-time applications in analyzing and processing collected data, which is also one of the crucial factors that drives the market demand. However, more local hardware and higher maintenance costs are expected to hinder the edge computing market growth. Furthermore, the advent of the 5G Network and numerous frameworks and languages for IoT solutions are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on the component, it is categorized into services and solution. On the basis of application, it is classified into connected cars, smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, environmental monitoring, augmented reality, assets tracking, security & surveillance, and others. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into energy & utilities, government & public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, retail, telecom & IT, and others. Based on the region, the edge computing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the edge computing market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

