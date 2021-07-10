Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 – JTEKT, Robert Bosch, NSK, ZF Friedrichshafen, Nexteer, Hyundai Mobis, SHOWA, Mando

Electric Power Steering (EPS) is the latest technology in the field of Automobile industry. Compared to traditional steering system, EPS enhance the driving experience for car drivers and also increases the fuel efficiency. Many car manufacturing companies are offering EPS tehnology in thier cars.

EPS helps to prevent wheel from transferring load to steering column, reduces emission due to vehicle fuel efficiency and helps to enhance safety and steering control are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of this market whereas EPS is costly compared to traditional hydraulic steering system which act as a restraining factor for the growth of EPS market. Introduction of brushless motor technology and the development of light weight electric power steering will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Passenger Car EPS Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the passenger car EPS industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global passenger car EPS market with detailed market segmentation by type, component and geography. The global passenger car EPS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key players profiled in the report include JTEKT Corporation., Robert Bosch GmbH, NSK Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nexteer Automotive, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., SHOWA CORPORATION., Mando Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. and Federal-Mogul LLC.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global passenger car EPS market based on type and component. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall passenger car EPS market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

