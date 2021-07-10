Energy Management Systems Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2026 and Key Players – Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Schneider Electric SE, Gridpointinc., Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation

Overview of Energy Management Systems Market

According to Publisher, the Global Energy Management SystemsMarket is accounted for $39.15billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $214.46billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.Increasing inclination towards energy efficiencies, growing awareness about carbon footprint management, mountingenergy consumption & price volatility and mandatory regulations and policiesare some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of financial resources, high initial cost of deployment and non-standardized guidelinesare hampering the market.

The Energy Management System is a tool for the support of the economical management. It serves aconversion of an energy supply management for small and middle power supply companies but also forindustrial firms whose energy supply is arranged by special contracts.This system meters the energy consumption and collects the data required for conserving energy.

Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Schneider Electric SE, Gridpointinc., Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Johnson controls international plc, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., ABB Ltd., Yokogawa electric corporation, CA Technologies, and Delta electronics, inc.

Energy Management Systems Market Key Segments include:

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Types Covered:

– Integrated Energy Management System (IEMS)

– Home energy management systems (HEMS)

– Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

ComponentsCovered:

– Sensors

– Software

– Hardware

– Control systems

– Field equipment

– Communication systems

– Batteries

– Display Devices

DevicesCovered:

– Load Control Switches

– Smart Plugs

– In-House Display

– Smart Thermostats

Solutions Covered:

– Utility Billing and Customer Information System

– Carbon Management System

– Demand Response Management

Offerings Covered:

– System

– Service

Applications Covered:

– Energy Transmission

– Energy Generation

– Energy Monitoring

End Users Covered:

– Manufacturing

– Power and Energy (P&E)

– Retail

– IT and Telecommunication

– Healthcare

– Education

– Residential

– Office and commercial buildings

– Enterprise

– Other End Users

Table of Content

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global Energy Management Systems Market, By Type Global Energy Management Systems Market, By Application Global Energy Management Systems Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

