Fitness Equipment Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2022

Fitness equipment comprise of all machines and monitoring devices required for numerous physical exercises. The adoption of fitness equipment is majorly driven by the large number of obese people, especially in developed countries. The obese population segment, drives the usage of cardiovascular equipment for weight management. The increased awareness for health & fitness also drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially favored by increasing gym memberships and in-home equipment sales. The growth in urban population is a key driving factor for the adoption of fitness equipment. Initiatives such as corporate wellness programs also contribute to the growth of the fitness equipment market. A large scale resale of used fitness equipment, limits the growth opportunities in this market. However, the rising demands from developing countries would ensure the overall market growth.

The market is segmented into types of fitness equipment such as machines for cardiovascular training, strength training and other instruments for monitoring & tracking. The end user segment for the fitness equipment market comprise of home/individual, health clubs and other commercial organizations. A major commercial segment for this market includes equipment procured by hotels, corporate wellness centers at enterprises, hospitals, etc. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). North America is expected to continue leading the global market throughout the analysis period of 2014 – 2020. The Asia-Pacific region would grow at a rapid CAGR during forecast period 2015 – 2020.

In order to gain a competitive insight of the market, leading players are analyzed in the report along with their key business strategies. The report covers an analysis of key vendors such as Precor, Paramount, Cybex, Nautilus, ICON Health & Fitness Inc., Fitness EM, Johnson HealthTech, Impulse Health, Technogym, Brunswick Corp. and Torque Fitness LLC.

KEY BENEFITS

The detailed analysis provides market intelligence with respect to types, users and geographies to enable precise investment decisions for stakeholders

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all key intermediaries in the market which would help the stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies

Porter’s five force analysis highlights the influence of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which would facilitate efficient business planning

The analysis of most significant drivers, restraints and opportunities help to understand the overall market dynamics

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Fitness Equipment Market by Type

Chapter 5: Fitness Equipment Market, By Users

Chapter 6 Fitness Equipment Market By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

