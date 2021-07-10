Fleet Management Solutions Market Growth Projection to 2023 | Arvento Mobile Systems, Astrata, Autotrac, Digicore Technologies, Fleetio, Verizon Connect, Geotab, ID Systems, Ituran, Masternaut, MIX Telematics, CalAmp
Fleet Management Solutions Global Market Report 2019-2023
Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.
Fleet management market has been greatly affected by the rising operational costs rooting from increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs. The market has been operating on very meager margins and the need for streamlining operations has been a major driver for growth in the fleet management solutions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Arvento Mobile Systems, Astrata, Autotrac, Digicore Technologies, Fleetio, Verizon Connect, Geotab, ID Systems, Ituran, Masternaut, MIX Telematics, CalAmp, Omnitracs XRS, Sascar, Teletrac Navman, Trimble, Telular, TomTom
Product Type Segmentation
Driver Management
Fleet Analytics
Operation Management
Speed Management
Telematics
Industry Segmentation
Construction
Energy & Utilities
Government
Manufacturing
Transportation
Table of Content:
Section 1 Fleet Management Solutions Product Definition
Section 2 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Fleet Management Solutions Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Fleet Management Solutions Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Fleet Management Solutions Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Fleet Management Solutions Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Fleet Management Solutions Cost of Production Analysis
