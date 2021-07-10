Fluid Management Systems Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022
The fluid management system is a medical procedure through which fluid flow, fluid temperature, and pH are maintained in the human body. It helps in maintaining the desired level of saline, blood and other liquids during a surgery. Advancement of technology, need for minimally invasive surgery and efficient procedure are the driving factors for rising demand for fluid management systems.
End User/ Technology
The fluid management system is mainly used during a surgical process. For example during an endoscopic process fluid is transferred to the body cavity. The fluid is supplied to the joint cavity which allows the doctor visibility to perform surgery within that cavity. It is sometimes used to flush blood and debris from joint cavity. It is used for fluid filtration, fluid warming, distention of body cavity and disposal of body fluid waste.
Market Dynamics
Cardiology, neurology, and dental are the largest revenue generator. Currently, the market consists of international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is expected to grow in upcoming future which may enforce M&A activities from large players. Many local and regional vendors are offering specialized products.
Market Segments
The market can be segmented based on product, application and visualization systems. The products and devices are categorized into the standalone and integrated devices. Dialyzers, insufflators, suction and irrigation system, fluid warming devices are some of the products used in the market. Pressure monitoring lines, pressure transducers, catheters, tubing sets, suction canisters are some of the accessories used in the market. It has wide application in various medical procedures including gynecology, neurology, cardiology, laparoscopy, urology, and orthopedics. Endoscopic cameras are largely used for internal diagnosis and visualization purpose.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America is the market leader followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Technological advancement, venture capital investment, govt support and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries ensure North America’s leadership in the fluid management system market. High purchasing power and disposable income in North America and Europe also ensure the market growth. Investors and manufacturers are highly interested in Asia Pacific regions due to the presence of untapped market with lots of opportunities.
Opportunities
The fluid management system in the medical industry is experiencing rapid growth on account of increase in the need for minimally invasive surgery, reduction in hospital length of stay and accuracy in surgery. Rising aging population and lifestyle disease, use of single-use disposable devices are also helping in the growth of fluid management system. On the other hand lack of awareness among common people, nonavailibility of skilled professionals, options of alternative treatment and stringent government regulations are the primary restraints in the growth of the industry.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Arthrex (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), C. R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.), Coloplast (Denmark), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.).
Report Contents
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
