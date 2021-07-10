Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Set to Grow According to Forecasts – BAE Systems, Oracle, IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute, ACI, NCR, Fiserv, Fair Isaac

Analytical solutions offered by fraud detection and prevention software enables a company to detect and prevent frauds in undefined future. In the present scenario, companies are highly vulnerable to the financial losses occurred due to incidents of fraud thereby, analytical solutions are witnessing a high growth in their adoption rate. Also, advancements in technology along with the high amount of data generated by the enterprises has influenced the demand for fraud detection and prevention solutions worldwide.

The global market demand for fraud detection and prevention software is highly propelled by introduction of cloud computing services, big data analytics as well as high growth of online payment. Additionally, increasing enterprise data and its complexity, increasing cost of fraud and industry specific requirements further complements the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report include BAE Systems, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., NCR Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation and Lexisnexis.

The “Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fraud detection and prevention industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global fraud detection and prevention market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, solution, service, end-user and geography. The global fraud detection and prevention market is expected to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fraud detection and prevention market based on deployment, solution, service and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall fraud detection and prevention market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Landscape

4 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis-Global

6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Deployment

7 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Solution

8 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Service

9 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-End-user

10 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1 BAE Systems

13.2 Oracle Corporation

13.3 IBM Corporation

13.4 SAP SE

13.5 SAS Institute Inc.

13.6 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

13.7 NCR Limited

13.8 Fiserv, Inc.

13.9 Fair Isaac Corporation

13.10 Lexisnexis

14 Appendix

